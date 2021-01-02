Rajasthan wildlife, animal husbandry dept on alert over avian influenza outbreak

The Rajasthan wildlife department and animal husbandry department are on alert after an outbreak of avian influenza in Jhalawar and deaths of hundreds of birds in other parts of the state.

Since December 25, hundreds of crows, peacocks and hens have died in Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Kota, and Baran districts.

The National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed that the deaths of crows in Jhalawar were due to avian influenza.

The wildlife department has issued advisories asking officials to keep a tab on deaths of birds and collect samples of the dead birds which will be sent to Bhopal for testing. The officials have been asked to dispose of the dead birds by burying their carcasses in deep pits and sprinkling sodium hypochlorite on them.

“The main aim is to prevent the spread of the flu. We have asked officials to keep tabs on any bird deaths. They have been asked to collect samples and to dispose of carcasses safely so that no other animal eats it which could lead to the spread of the flu,” said Mohan Lal Meena, Chief Wildlife Warden.

He said there is a possibility that the bird flu has spread through migratory birds that visit wetlands in Rajasthan in large numbers in winter. “This virus is not found in our state and it is possible that it has come through migratory birds. So we have asked officials to monitor wetlands and to report if any deaths occur,” he said.