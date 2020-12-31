Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan town after avian flu outbreak - All you know about the disease

The Jhalawar district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 in the Radi ke Balaji locality of Jhalawar district after an outbreak of avian flu that has left scores of crows dead.

For the uninitiated, Avian influenza or bird flu is a type of influenza caused by viruses adapted to birds. The avian influenza type A virus is very contagious and can be fatal for birds and domesticated species. It can also spread to humans.

Last year in December, thousands of migratory birds had died at the Sambhar Lake, the largest inland saltwater lake in the country, near Jaipur due to avian botulism.

Meanwhile, deaths of crows were also reported from Chopasani Housing Board area of Jodhpur in the last few days.

The animal husbandry department officials collected samples of the dead crows on Wednesday and sent them for testing to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal. The reports are awaited.

Notably, a large number of migratory birds flock to Jodhpur too during the winter for nesting.

(With inputs from Urvashi Dev of FPJ)