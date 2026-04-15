Rajasthan Weddings Hit By LPG Shortage As Families Struggle For Gas Cylinders Amid West Asia Crisis | File Pic (Representational Image)

Jaipur: The war in West Asia is affecting the wedding season in Rajasthan as families hosting weddings are offering the first wedding invitation to Lord Ganesha, while the second is going to the District Supply Officer (DSO) office to secure commercial gas cylinders.

People are flocking to the DSO offices across the state as the state government has made it mandatory to submit a wedding invitation card along with the application for a commercial LPG gas cylinder. However, despite following this process, only two commercial gas cylinders are being allocated in rural areas and three in cities.

People arriving at the DSO offices to submit their wedding invitations and formal requests are expressing their frustration, questioning how they are expected to manage an entire wedding ceremony with a mere two or three gas cylinders.

“We had visited the gas agency, where we were informed that we would need to submit an application to the DSO office for gas cylinders, but how can one manage a wedding with just two or three cylinders,” asked one of the applicants at the DSO office in Jaipur.

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Notably, the wedding season in Rajasthan is to start with Akshay Tritiya, which is on April 19th, and it will continue for the next 15 days until Peepal Purnima.

Looking at the applications and shortage of commercial LPG gas cylinders, the DSO offices are urging people to use coal and wood-fired stoves and to limit the number of guests and dishes in wedding feasts.