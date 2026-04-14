Rajasthan Launches Sarthak Naam Abhiyan To Help Students Change Awkward And Meaningless Names | PTI

Jaipur: Under a meaningful and positive initiative to stop bullying of students with awkward, meaningless and bizarre names, the education department in Rajasthan has come up with Sarthak Naam Abhiyan which will allow the students to change their names.

The department has compiled a list of 2950 names with their meanings and sent it to the schools. This list includes 1,541 names for girls and 1,409 for boys which will be suggested to the students and parents if they are willing for a name change.

The department believes that having a negative or flawed name can adversely affect a child's psychological development and self-confidence, while positive names will foster a sense of self-esteem in children, which will prove instrumental in their personal growth.

" A name is not merely a means of identification but an integral part of one's personality. Often—particularly in rural areas or due to a lack of awareness—children are given names that subsequently cause them to develop an inferiority complex later in life. This campaign represents an endeavor to bridge this gap," said the department in its directives regarding the scheme.

As per the directives changing a name is not mandatory; it depends entirely upon the students' and parents' wishes and their written consent. The campaign will primarily be applicable to students studying in grades 1-9. In cases where the names of students in grades 8 or 9 are changed, the corresponding board examination mark sheets will also be amended.

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The education minister Madan Dilawar said that an image or perception regarding an individual begins to take shape based solely on their name. "A name serves as a distinct identity. Furthermore, a name carries with it specific meaning, emotion, and cultural context. It also exerts an influence on one's self-confidence and behavior; consequently, bearing a name that is pleasant, simple, and imbued with positive meaning enhances one's self-assurance and inner strength. It is for this reason, we have introduced the 'Sarthak Naam Abhiyan' to facilitate the change of meaningless or negative names.

Schools have been directed to raise awareness among parents regarding this initiative through Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) and School Management Committee (SMC) interactions. Teachers have been instructed to sensitively identify children whose names lack meaning and to apprise their parents of the benefits associated with choosing a positive name.