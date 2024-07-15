Rajasthan Viral Video: 3 Medical Students Arrested For Assaulting & Looting Milk Van Owner In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Jodhpur city of Rajasthan, a group of over five medical students assaulted a milk van owner, looted him and fled with his van on Sunday, July 14. The incident took place near Mathuradas Mathur Hospital. Three of the five accused have been arrested and a case has been registered. The incident was captured on CCTV camera installed in the area. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

As per local reports, a group of over 5 MBBS students targeted Saras Milk Van owner identified as Devendra Singh Devda on Sunday 4 am. They allegedly looted his belongings, misbehaved with him and fled with his van that contained crates of milk.

राजस्थान में डॉक्टरों ने लूटी मिल्क वैन



जोधपुर में कल सुबह मिल्क वैन लूटी गई। इस मामले में मेडिकल कॉलेज के 3 MBBS स्टूडेंट्स विकास विश्नोई, ओमप्रकाश जाट और महेश विश्नोई पकड़े गए हैं। दो स्टूडेंट्स फरार हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि खीर बनाने के लिए इन्होंने दूध लूटा था। pic.twitter.com/S5FXlXtBmE — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 15, 2024

Sukhdev's complaint

lodged a case against them alleging disappearance of two crates of 24 liters of milk from his vehicle and a theft of some cash. The police sprung into action and nabbed three of the accused. Search is on for the other 2 involved. After further investigation, the van was found abandoned on Pal Road. The accused have been booked for robbery and disturbing peace.

As per complainant Sukhdev Vishnoi, his had his vehicles engaged in supplying milk to Saras Dairy. On Sunday morning at 4:00 am, when he went to the gate number 1 of Mathuradas Mathur Hospital with a milk van for supply, a group of over 5 people gheraoed him at that spot. Two of them caught him and misbehaved with him while rest of them fled from the spot with his vehicle.

After the complaint, a case of robbery was registered and the CCTV footage of the incident was examined by the police. The footage helped police identify the accused. The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Vikas Vishnoi of Dhorimanna village, Lukhu, a final year MBBS student of Dr. SN Medical College and 23-year-old Omprakash Jat, a third year student of Ogala in Sedawa police station area, 22-year-old Mahesh Vishnoi, a third year student of Dabar village in Guda Malani. There were two more people with them, one of whom is also a student of AIIMS Medical College.