Rajasthan Villa Purchase Row: IPS Officer Prashakha Mathur Put On APO After ACB Probe Ordered Against IAS Husband Shikhar Agrawal

IPS Officer Prashakha Mathur Put On APO After ACB Probe Ordered Against IAS Husband Shikhar Agrawal | X

Jaipur: In a fresh development in the controversy over the purchase of 40 villas from a single private company, the Rajasthan government on Saturday sent senior IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, wife of IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, on Awaiting Posting Orders (APO).

Personnel Department Issues Orders For Prashakha Mathur

The Personnel Department issued orders placing Mathur, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Planning, Modernization, and Welfare, on APO.

The move comes a day after the government ordered an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe against her husband, former Additional Chief Secretary Shikhar Agrawal, in connection with the purchase of villas in luxury resorts operated by Goyal Fashions Private Limited under the 'Ananta' brand.

Government Authorises Investigation Under Prevention Of Corruption Act

The state government has authorized a detailed investigation under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, into the allegations.

The ACB has registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) and initiated an investigation into allegations of abuse of official position, conflict of interest, and extending undue benefits to the private company. IPS officer Prashakha Mathur could also face questioning as properties in her name were reportedly purchased from the same company.

ACB Chief Says Enquiry Based On Media Reports And Confidential Information

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said a preliminary enquiry had been registered based on media reports and information received from confidential sources. He said the agency considered it appropriate to conduct a detailed investigation into the facts that had emerged at the preliminary stage.

According to the ACB, Agrawal allegedly misused his official position while serving in several important capacities, including District Collector of Udaipur, Chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, and Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department.

Villas Allegedly Purchased In Names Of Agrawal And Family Members

According to preliminary findings cited by the ACB, Agrawal and his wife purchased 10 villas each at the Bujhda resort in Udaipur for Rs 15 lakh apiece. At the Ananta resort in Ajabgarh, Alwar, eight villas each were allegedly purchased in the names of Agrawal and his wife for Rs 16.5 lakh apiece. Four villas were also purchased in the names of their two sons for around Rs 15 lakh each, while another four were registered in the names of his in-laws for approximately Rs 16.5 lakh each.

The ACB has also flagged the alleged discrepancy between the purchase prices and the prevailing market value of these properties. It is examining whether the transactions were linked to benefits extended to the company during Agrawal's tenure in key government positions.

ACB Examines Timing Of Villa Registrations And Financial Concessions

The agency has further pointed out that on March 27, 2026, the same date on which the Finance Department reportedly granted a special concessional financial package to Goyal Fashions Private Limited, Agrawal allegedly got 20 villas registered in his name.

The agency suspects that he allegedly acted in collusion with directors of Goyal Fashions Private Limited to secure undue benefits for the company, including relaxation in conditions for resort construction, approvals without proper verification of mandatory certificates, and a special concessional financial package.

The investigation will also examine whether these alleged benefits caused substantial financial losses to the state government and whether Agrawal and his family members acquired assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The ACB has said that the role of Agrawal, directors of Goyal Fashions Private Limited and other persons concerned will be examined as part of the investigation.

Who is Prashakha Mathur?

A 1995-batch IPS officer, Dr. Prashakha Mathur, hails from Ajmer and joined the civil services after completing her MBBS. She has held several senior positions in the Rajasthan Police and served as Superintendent of Police in Jodhpur Rural, Banswara, and Pali.

She was also on central deputation with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from 2009 to 2014, where she served as Additional Deputy Director and Deputy Director.