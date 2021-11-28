Rajasthan: Unemployed youth protesting in front of Congress office in Lucknow to meet Priyanka Gandhi leaves CM Ashok Gehlot annoyed

Unemployed youth from Rajasthan are protesting in front of the Congress office in Lucknow to meet Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot showed annoyance on this and said that instead of protest the youth should focus on examinations to get jobs. In the meantime, Priyanka Gandhi reached Sawai Madhopur on Sunday with her family for a tiger safari in Ranthambhore.

Hundreds of unemployed youth were protesting for their demands for the last 45 days in Jaipur. They are agitating for their 15 demands including preference in recruitments to the natives of Rajasthan and law to declare cheating a non-boilable offence in competitive exams.

The president of Rajasthan Berojgar Akikrit Mahasangh, Upen Yadav said ‘we were protesting in Jaipur for last 45 days. We did not go to our families even on festivals, but the government is not ready to listen to us. Now we have reached Lucknow to meet Priyanka Gandhi who is raising the voice for the unemployed of the UP and we hope that she will also listen to the unemployed of Rajasthan.’

He alleged that Congress workers had misbehaved with them and they had to stay open in the night. ‘Now we will go on hunger strike in front of Congress office in Lucknow and our agitation will continue here till Priyanka meets us,’ said Yadav.

The CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot showed annoyance at this agitation. Interacting with media in Jaipur on Sunday Gehlot said ‘it is not a good practice to protest in front of the office of a political party.’ He continued saying that most of the youth are preparing for exams to get jobs as the government is giving them ample opportunities for government jobs but some are protesting by forming unions ‘Bjp is instigating these youths as they have lost miserably in by-elections in Rajasthan,’ alleged Gehlot.

In the meantime, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Sawai Madhopur on Sunday with her family. As per sources, she will stay here for three days for a tiger safari in Ranthambhore.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 08:27 PM IST