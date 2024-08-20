Rajasthan: Udaipur Student Dies Of Injuries After Stabbing By Classmate; Heavy Police Deployment As Tensions Escalate (VIDEO)

Jaipur: The Udaipur student who was stabbed by the classmate four days ago succumbed to injuries on Monday. Conforming this IG Udaipur, Ajaypal Lamba said that the boy died during treatment today “The body will be handed over to family members after postmortem,” he said.

Anticipating tension in the city, heavy police force was deployed outside the hospital and across the city as hundreds of people started gathering in front of the hospital raising slogans as soon as the news of the death of the boy spread in the city. People accused the administration of misleading them about the health condition of the injured boy.

As per reports the condition of the boy Devraj started deteriorating around 3 pm on Monday. After this, police deployment was increased in the hospital and city.

Earlier, at around 2:15 pm, the sisters of the boy tied Rakhi to their brother and prayed for his long life. Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt said that doctors tried their best to save but the wound was so deep that the boy could not be saved.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham has appealed to the people to remain patient. He said " the incident is sad. The government tried its best. We appeal to the people to maintain harmony and peace."

Notably, 15-year old boy, Devraj, was attacked by a fellow student outside their school over some issue. After the incident, the local police had detained the accused and arrested his father, but the incident had led to communal violence in Udaipur city on Friday. Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were also imposed in the city.