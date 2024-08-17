Udaipur Stabbing VIDEO: Rajasthan Govt Takes Bulldozer Action, Razes House Of Accused Student Built On Forest Land | X

Jaipur: Taking stringent action, the Udaipur administration demolished the illegally constructed house of the student accused of stabbing a classmate on Saturday. The Udaipur district administration carried out the demolition after allowing the accused's family to remove their belongings.

The forest department and Udaipur municipal corporation had served notices to vacate the house on Saturday morning claiming that the property has been built on the forest land. The team of the administration with heavy police force reached the spot in the afternoon itself and demolished the property.

राजस्थान : उदयपुर में छात्र देवराज को चाकू मारने वाले छात्र अयान के घर पर बुलडोजर चला। कहा जा रहा है कि अयान का घर वन विभाग की जमीन पर बना था। आज शहर के हालात सामान्य हुए, बाजार खुले। छात्र की हालत स्टेबल है। https://t.co/2X7eHBgjxN pic.twitter.com/dnH4gLn2hu — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 17, 2024

The accused, student, allegedly stabbed his classmate at a government school on Friday, leading to heightened communal tensions in Udaipur The student has since been detained by the police as investigations continue. At the same time, two FIRs have been lodged by the police against the mob for vandalizing the public property during the communal tension in the city on Friday.

In the meantime, the situation remained peaceful, and no untruer incident took place in the city since the previous night. However, the educational institutions remained closed and administration ordered internet shutdown for 24 hours in the city area.

At the same time a special team of doctors was sent from Jaipur for the treatment of the injured student whose condition is said to be stable. Udaipur District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal said that the condition of the student is stable. Best doctors are treating the injured boy.

On the question of serving the notice and demolition of the house of the accused student, the Collector said that after the case is registered, all types of investigations are done and during this it was revealed that the house was built on forest land. Action has been taken by giving notice as per law and by taking all the concerned in confidence.

The District Collector said that the accused has been detained and is being interrogated as to where he brought the weapon from. “The interrogation of the accused has revealed that both had some dispute regarding homework in the school and amid this an exchange of remarks about each other's family escalated the things to such an extent,” said the Collector.

Taking a lesson from the incident, the education department has issued ordered for random check of the school bags of the students and the Students will not be allowed to carry, knives, scissors or any other sharp object to school.