Rajasthan Tragedy: Speeding Trailer Runs Over Family Waiting On Footpath In Jaipur's Kamala Nehru Nagar; Father, 3 Children Killed | VIDEO

A speeding trailer allegedly mounted a footpath in Jaipur, killing four members of a family and seriously injuring the mother | PTI

Jaipur, July 7, 2026: A speeding trailer crushed five members of a family sitting on the footpath in Jaipur on Tuesday morning. Three children and their father died in the accident, while the mother was seriously injured. The accident was so horrific that the bodies of the children were torn to pieces.

Family Crushed By Trailer

The accident occurred at Kamala Nehru Nagar on the 200-foot Bypass in the Shyam Nagar police station area. The deceased have been identified as Chandraprakash and his sons, Ramesh (11), Deepak (8) and Ratan (10).

Chandraprakash's wife, Kailashi, is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of SMS Hospital.

VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Three children killed, two injured after a truck crashes into roadside railing. Visuals from the spot.#JaipurNews #RajasthanNews



(Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Tqgx4bKoaW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2026

The police said that the family was waiting for a vehicle to Jaitpura when they were crushed by an out-of-control trailer coming from the opposite direction.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A hit-and-run incident on Ajmer Road’s 200-foot bypass claimed four lives and left one injured. A speeding trailer truck rammed into a roadside family selling balloons and other items, killing three children and a woman pic.twitter.com/GT3he392QQ — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2026

Driver Absconds After Crash

The three children died on the spot, while the parents were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where the father succumbed to his injuries. Police from the Shyam Nagar police station, along with senior department officials, arrived at the scene.

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Additional DCP Lalit Kishore Sharma said that 48-year-old Chandrashekhar, his wife Kailashi (44), and their three children were waiting for a vehicle on the roadside. They were all headed to Jaitpura when they were crushed by an out-of-control trailer loaded with plaster of Paris. The driver absconded from the spot, and the investigation is underway.

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