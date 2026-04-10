Rajasthan Tragedy: Speeding Trailer Mows Down Sleeping Labourers In Jhunjhunu, Two Minor Girls And Young Woman Killed

In a tragic accident, a speeding trailer ran over laborers sleeping in tents along the edge of a pond, where two minor girls died on the spot, while a young woman succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital. | Representational Image

Jaipur: In a tragic accident, a speeding trailer ran over laborers sleeping in tents along the edge of a pond, where two minor girls died on the spot, while a young woman succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Nangli Nirvan Village Nightmare

The incident took place in Nangli Nirvan village in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. Four other laborers were injured in the accident, three of whom are reported to be in critical condition. The trailer driver was taken into custody at the scene. Preliminary investigations indicate that driver negligence and excessive speed were the causes of the accident. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, and the trailer has been seized.

Station House Officer (SHO) Suresh Rolan said that the deceased belongs to the families from the nearby village Gudha Bhopa who come to Nangli Nirvan for work. They had pitched tents and were sleeping along the banks of a pond during the night. Around 4:00 AM, a trailer belonging to a resident of the village suddenly approached at high speed and plowed through the tents.

Priyanka, 13, and Modi, 14, Die on Spot

The deceased, identified as Priyanka (13) and Modi (14), died on the spot, while Chhotki (22) succumbed to her injuries before reaching the hospital. Dr. Jitendra Bhambu, PMO of BDK Hospital of Jhunjhunu, said that among the four injured, three have been referred to a major hospital in Jaipur due to their critical condition.