Delhi Police Bust IPL Betting Racket, 4 Accused Caught Red-Handed In Raid | AI - Representational Image

New Delhi: Four people were apprehended for allegedly indulging in illegal betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, police here said on Friday.

The accused were caught while placing bets on a match between Delhi and Gujarat, they said.

Acting on specific information, a team conducted a raid at a premises in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on April 8 and found four men actively engaged in betting activities, a senior police officer said.

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Two mobile phones used for placing and recording bets were seized from the spot. The accused have been identified as Himanshu (30), Aman Jain (34), Akash Garg (31) and Ashish Kumar (35).

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had been regularly involved in IPL betting and used mobile phones. Further investigation is underway, he added.

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