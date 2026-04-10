'Deeply Pained': PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Mathura Boat Mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of victims of a boat accident in Mathura after at least 10 people died when a boat capsized in the Yamuna River. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply pained by the mishap due to the capsizing of a boat in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected."

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According to Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the accident occurred around 3:15 pm on the Yamuna River near a pontoon bridge site. Preliminary investigations suggest that nearly 25 to 27 people were travelling on the boat at the time of the incident. Initial findings based on eyewitness accounts indicate that the vessel collided with the pontoon bridge, leading to the mishap. He further stated that ten bodies have been recovered so far, while rescue and relief operations are still underway.

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"Teams from the Fire Services and the Police, along with local divers and boatmen, are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have also departed from their respective bases and are expected to arrive at the scene shortly. A search operation is currently underway for all individuals who remain missing," he said.

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Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed sorrow over the tragedy. On X, he described the incident as "heart-wrenching."

"The loss of lives in the boat capsizing accident in Mathura district is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to officials to immediately reach the site, conduct rescue and relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain eternal peace and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow, while the injured recover swiftly," he wrote.