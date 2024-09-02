 Rajasthan Tragedy: Dam Wall Breaks Due To Heavy Rain In Jaipur's Kho-Nagorian, 5 Bodies Float Out Of Cemetery; VIDEO
Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Dam wall breach in Jaipur floods cemetery, dislodging five bodies. | x

Jaipur: Wall of a small dam located at Kho-Nagorian in Jaipur broke on Monday morning. The water went into the cemetery and five dead bodies came out of the grave and started flowing with water.

Warning: Disturbing video, viewer's discretion advised

Police said that due to heavy rain, the wall of Noor dam under the forest department broke at around 9:30 am on Monday morning. Due to the breach in the wall, water from the dam entered the cemetery and five dead bodies came out of the grave.

The Dam was full due to rain and water started flowing over the wall because of heavy rain on Sunday night. The cemetery is around 300 meters away from the dam. The residents pulled the bodies out of the water.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aditya Poonia said that police force was deployed near the dam to avoid any untoward incident.

