Rajasthan Tragedy: 8 Workers Electrocuted, 5 Injured After Road Construction Machine Touches High-Tension Power Line | ANI

Jaipur: Eight workers were killed and five others injured after a road construction machine came in contact with an 11-kV high-tension power line in Chhapoli village of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Monday. The incident triggered protests by residents, who staged a sit-in demanding action against those responsible for the tragedy and adequate compensation for the victims' families.

PM Announces Compensation For Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to dependents of each deceased worker. The injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.

In a post on X, Modi said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

#WATCH | Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan | Eight labourers died and five were injured after a cement mixer pipe touched an 11 KV power line during road construction activity in Chhapoli villageRajasthan Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra visited the site of the incident in Chhapoli village. He said, "A road was being constructed by the villagers on a community basis. During the road construction, the concrete and cement mixer machine came into contact with an 11,000-volt power line, causing 8 labourers to die on the spot. Another 5 labourers who were standing nearby also fell ill due to the shock. A psychiatrist has also been called, and they are being treated under their supervision. The doctors believe they are completely out of danger. We've also informed the Chief Minister's Office. The best possible medical facilities for the injured are being made available. We will provide all assistance to the families of the victims." — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

Construction Machine Touches High-Tension Power Line

According to police, the accident occurred at around 10 in the morning when a road construction machine used for mixing gravel and stone chips came into contact with an overhead 11,000-volt power line. The electric wire reportedly touched the machine's hydraulic jack, causing a massive current to spread through the equipment and electrocuting workers engaged in construction work nearby.

Jhunjhunu District Collector Arun Garg said the road was being constructed through public contributions by villagers. The machine had been deployed for mixing construction material when it came in contact with the high-tension line.

Initially, five workers died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to eight. Five of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

Residents Assist In Rescue Operations

The accident took place on the road leading towards Kadam Kund. Following the incident, residents rushed to the spot and helped in rescue efforts before the injured were shifted to the hospital.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma took cognisance of the tragedy and directed officials to ensure immediate and quality medical treatment for the injured and provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

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Chief Minister Orders High-Level Inquiry

The Chief Minister also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and directed Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra to immediately visit the accident site.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the deaths and demanded a thorough investigation to determine how the accident occurred and who was responsible. He urged the state government to ensure adequate compensation and all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

Villagers continued their protest, demanding accountability for the incident and proper financial assistance for the victims' families.