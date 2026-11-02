Bihar's Muzaffarpur Gas Pipeline Blast Kills 1, Injures 15 During Drain Construction; Around 50 Houses Damaged | X - DILIPKUMAR9990

Patna: At least one person died and 15 others were injured after a gas pipeline exploded during the construction of a drain on Dumri Road near Ghobarsahi Chowk in Muzaffarpur district on Monday.

Explosion Damages Around 50 Houses

Officials said the explosion was so intense it could be heard up to five km away. Around 50 houses have been damaged in the blast, with some close to the spot reduced to rubble. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

#Muzaffarpur के गोबरसही में जेसीबी से खुदाई के दौरान पीएनजी पाइप फटने से बड़ा हादसा, कई लोगों के मौत . https://t.co/yXhSaFpyUj — DILIP KUMAR 🇮🇳 (@DILIPKUMAR9990) November 2, 2026

Residents said that they rushed to the spot after hearing the deafening sound. They said debris was scattered across the road, with the remains of several houses strewn about.

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Motorcyclist Killed, Several Others Injured

"A man passing by the blast site on a motorcycle has died. The occupants of a car and the operator of a bulldozer have sustained injuries. Many people have been taken to the hospital," police said.

Sources informed that the cause of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained.

Further probe is underway.