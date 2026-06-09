Rajasthan Tragedy: 4 Killed, 4 Critically Injured After Fire Engulfs Suspected Illegal Firecracker Factory In Jaipur's Khoh Nagorian Area | VIDEO

Firefighters and emergency teams respond after a deadly blaze tore through a firecracker factory in Jaipur's Khoh Nagorian area | X - @Vishii14

Jaipur, June 9: Four persons were killed, and four others suffered serious burns in a massive fire that broke out at an illegal firecracker factory and godown in the Khoh Nagorian area of Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon. The number of deceased is likely to increase as the injured have sustained serious burns.

Running in a residential area, the firecracker factory was engulfed in flames so rapidly that the workers inside could not escape or react and got trapped in the fire.

Emergency response and containment

The additional district magistrate, Yugantar Sharma, said that information regarding the fire in the Khoh Nagorian area was received around 11:30 AM. Fire tenders immediately arrived at the site and began efforts to bring the blaze under control; ambulance and police teams also reached the location. The fire was brought under control within approximately half an hour.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory running inside a house in the Kho-Nagoriyan area. Cylinders also caught fire. Eight people were present, including one woman and one child. Three people have died. The injured, including a child and a woman,… pic.twitter.com/LEH9F3pkna — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2026

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | Collector Sandesh Nayak says, "It appears to be a residential area. It seems that some materials stored in a small space here caught fire. We are currently gathering the facts... Some people are seriously injured and have been referred to SMS… pic.twitter.com/RRbaO27RCj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 9, 2026

“Four people have died, and four sustained serious injuries in the incident. An investigation is underway to determine whether the factory was operating legally or illegally, as well as to ascertain the cause of the fire,” said the officer.

VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Fire broke out in a firecracker factory, rescue teams at the spot. An official says, "We received information about fire in Khoh Nagoriyan area. Following the alert, the fire brigade, ambulances, our Quick Response Team (QRT), and the police were… pic.twitter.com/Vmj2RIsVPf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2026

Victims and hospital treatment

Those who suffered severe burns were immediately rushed to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur. Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College, stated that the four injured are undergoing treatment in the burn ward, while one person was brought dead to the hospital. Most of the injured have reportedly sustained over 60 per cent burns, leaving them in critical condition.

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Past incidents highlight risks

Notably, a similar incident had taken place at an illegal firecracker factory located in the Khushkheda-Karauli Industrial Area of Bhiwadi a few weeks ago. Eight workers lost their lives in that incident, and some bodies were so severely charred that only skeletons remained; rescue teams even found body parts at the site, which were collected in polythene bags.

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