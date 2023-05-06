Rajasthan tragedy: 3 scavengers die while cleaning sewage chamber without safety equipment in Pali

Representative image

Three scavengers died while cleaning a sewage chamber of a marriage Garden in Pali Rajasthan on Friday night. The incident happened at 2 a.m. The bodies stood taken out at 4 am.

The incident happened at the Century Garden of Keshav Nagar located on Sumerpur Road in Pali city.

Chamber was filled with food waste

According to the information, at around 10 p.m. Friday, five scavengers were called to clean the sewage chamber of the marriage garden. The chamber was filled with food waste. Four of the five had landed in the tank.

As soon as they reached the depth of the pit, they started suffocating with poisonous gas, fainted, and fell into the chamber itself. To save them, the man standing outside the pit landed inside with the help of a rope, but he too started suffocating due to the gas and came out.

As per the police officials Manish (28), Karan (22), and Bharat (20) son of Anil Valmikiwere killed in the incident, while Hrithik (22) got injured.

It is said that the scavengers who came to clean the sewage chamber did not have any kind of safety equipment to avoid poisonous gas.

