Rajasthan to get new nursing colleges in three districts

The new nursing colleges will be set up in Ajmer, Chittorgarh, and Nagaur districts at a cost of over Rs 17 crore.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Image Credit: Stephanie McGehee/ REUTERS

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government Friday said it will set up new nursing colleges in Ajmer, Chittorgarh, and Nagaur districts at a cost of over Rs 17 crore. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial provision of Rs 17.70 crore for the operation of the new colleges, which will come up at Masuda in Ajmer, Rawatbhata in Chittorgarh, and Nawan in Nagaur, an official statement said. A total of 24 new job positions will be created for each of these colleges, it added.

Gehlot had announced the setting up of the new nursing colleges in the 2023-24 state budget. In another decision, the state government sanctioned Rs 11.87 crore for the purchase of 125 new vehicles for the District Pools and Revenue Board, according to the statement.

