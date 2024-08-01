 Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Killed, Including Minor, After Jaipur’s Vishwakarma Residential House Basement Floods Amid Heavy Rain; VIDEO
After a spell of heavy rain three people including a six-year-old girl have died due to water logging in the basement of a house in Vishwakarma area in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It took around 6–7 hours to rescue the people who got stuck in the basement.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Killed, Including Minor, After Jaipur’s Vishwakarma Residential House Basement Floods Amid Heavy Rain; VIDEO | X

Jaipur: After a spell of heavy rain three people including a six-year-old girl have died due to water logging in the basement of a house in Vishwakarma area in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It took around 6–7 hours to rescue the people who got stuck in the basement.

ACP Ashok Chauhan said that incident happened in the basement of Ashok Saini of Dhwaj Nagar area where the wall of the basement broke due to the heavy rain on Wednesday night and filled with rain water. Ashok's daughter Pooja Saini (19) and granddaughter Purvi's (6) were sleeping in the basement. Both could not come out of the basement and died.

At the same time, after Ashok's house, water entered Baijnath's house, where Baijnath's 23-year-old son Kamal was sleeping. He also died due to the water filled in the basement.

A member of the rescue team said that the basement was filled with water up to about 20 feet and the biggest challenge was to get the water out of the basement. It took approximately 6 to 7 hours to rescue the dead bodies.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. In the meantime heavy rain in Jaipur and nearby areas since late Wednesday night broke the record of the last 12 years. Jaipur weather station recorded 156 mm rainfall, which is the highest in August in the past 12 years.

