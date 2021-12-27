Rajasthan: Tourist places packed amid Omicron threat

Jaipur: The tourist places are full of domestic tourists amid an increase in the number of Covid cases in Rajasthan. More than 40000 tourists visited the historical places of Jaipur on Sunday. The hotel occupancy is around 90 per cent till December 31st in the state, though the increasing number of Covid cases are worrying people associated with the tourism industry as Jaipur alone reported 46 new cases on Sunday and the tally of active cases has crossed 300 mark.



The domestic tourists from states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, South India and neighbouring Delhi, Haryana, UP and MP are coming in large groups to Rajasthan to enjoy the last week of the year. Around 90 per cent of hotels in cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Mount Abu, Sawai Madhopur and Alwar are booked. Even the hotels of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) are faring well this year. The manager at Teej hotel of RTDC in Jaipur Tej Singh Rathor said "the number of tourists was on a peak on last two days in Jaipur, though the threat of Covid is there and industry is worried of this but still it seems to be a good year-end for the tourism industry."



Rajasthan is a tourist state and is immensely popular among international tourists as well but this time it is the domestic tourists that have made the markets and eating hangouts crowded and vendors are doing a good business after a gap of one year.



There are restrictions on celebrating Christmas and New Year in other states but Rajasthan has not put any restrictions other than wearing of masks till now so tourists from these states are coming to Rajasthan. "We are having a good season this year as the domestic tourist is coming in good number due to restrictions in their states, though the cases of Covid are increasing here also there are no cancellations reported till now and hotels are full till January 2nd," said Jitendra Singh of Rajputana Guide Association.



It is to note that the number of new cases of Covid is increasing every single day in Rajasthan and Jaipur has become the epicentre. Out of the total of 318 active cases reported till Sunday night, 173 were from Jaipur and the cases are likely to increase more looking at the crowd in the markets.

