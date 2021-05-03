Rajasthan: To save family, elderly couple who tested COVID-19 positive commit suicide

The ever-increasing number of Covid-19 cases and mismanagement in the hospitals is now affecting the mental health of the people. In a shocking incident, an elderly couple committed suicide in Kota, Rajasthan on Sunday.

The couple had tested positive for COVID-19 and took this extreme step to save the family especially their grandson. Their dead bodies were recovered from a railway track near Chambal River. The train driver informed the railway police about the incident. Police performed the last rites of both the bodies according to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Police investigation revealed that husband and wife Hiralal Bairwa (75) and Shanti Bai (70) were both COVID-19 positive. They approached the hospital for hospitalization but were refused as their symptoms were normal. They were so worried for the safety of their family that on Sunday morning both left their home and committed suicide on the railway track.

Neighbours told that the couple's son Rajendra Bairwa (45) died 8 years ago and now they did not want to lose their grandson or anyone of the family members. The family consists of a daughter-in-law, grandson and granddaughter.