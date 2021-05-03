Rajasthan: To save family, elderly couple who tested COVID-19 positive commit suicide

The ever-increasing number of Covid-19 cases and mismanagement in the hospitals is now affecting the mental health of the people. In a shocking incident, an elderly couple committed suicide in Kota, Rajasthan on Sunday.
The couple had tested positive for COVID-19 and took this extreme step to save the family especially their grandson. Their dead bodies were recovered from a railway track near Chambal River. The train driver informed the railway police about the incident. Police performed the last rites of both the bodies according to the COVID-19 guidelines.
Police investigation revealed that husband and wife Hiralal Bairwa (75) and Shanti Bai (70) were both COVID-19 positive. They approached the hospital for hospitalization but were refused as their symptoms were normal. They were so worried for the safety of their family that on Sunday morning both left their home and committed suicide on the railway track.
Neighbours told that the couple's son Rajendra Bairwa (45) died 8 years ago and now they did not want to lose their grandson or anyone of the family members. The family consists of a daughter-in-law, grandson and granddaughter.
Police told that the couple was COVID-19 positive and home isolated and according to the family, the grandparents were worried that the grandson would get the virus because of them, due to which both of them jumped in front of the train.
The situation of Covid-19 infection is getting worse in Rajasthan and the number of new cases is increasing every single day. On the other hand, the non-availability of beds in the hospitals is making the problem more serious. The scarcity of oxygen and injections is also there. All these factors are making people worried.
A government psychologist Dr Akhilesh Jain said ‘the number of calls for counselling has increased because people are panicking. A lot of misinformation is there and people are counselling too much making them more confused. The new strain is indeed more infectious but people are recovering also and we have to spread this information more so that one can get some positive information.
New guidelines implemented in Rajasthan
The government implemented a new and more stringent guideline for the next 15 days on Monday that stated that anybody found roaming on streets after 11 in the morning will be sent to a quairnteen centre and will be realized only after the negative report of Covid-19 test. The government implemented a partial lockdown, in which grocery and vegetable shops are allowed only from 6 to 11 in the morning.
