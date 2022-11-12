Rajasthan: To make students stress-free, state issues guidelines for coaching centres

Picture for representation | FPJ

Jaipur: Looking at the rising cases of mental stress and suicide in the students preparing for entrance exams of IIT and medical, the Rajasthan government has issued a guideline for the coaching centres running in the state to provide mental support and security to the students studying in the coaching institutes.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has approved the guideline and the release issued for this claims that now students studying in coaching institutes will get a stress-free and safe environment.

The guideline has the provision of a coaching monitoring committee in which parents and psychologists/ doctors will be included along with the police and administration. At the same time, an online portal will be made for the complaints of the students which will be monitored at the Chief Minister level.

‘Along with the officers and employees of the government, the team of parents and doctors will also continuously monitor the coaching institutes. Punitive action will be taken against the coaching institutes for not following these guidelines,’ said the guideline.

Notably, Rajasthan's Kota is famous across the country as the coaching hub. Every year more than 2 lakh students come to prepare for medical and engineering entrance exams but there are many incidents of student suicide due to mental pressure and stress also.

The guideline has been issued in compliance with High Court directions in the matter regarding incidents of suicides by the students studying in the coaching institutes of the state. The government is in the process to enact the 'Rajasthan Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority Bill-2022' made for effective regulation of coaching institutes and the guideline will be effective till the enactment of the said bill.

Major provisions of the guideline

Psychotherapeutic services to remove the mental stress and depression arising due to competition and academic pressure on the students.

Students studying in coaching institutes will be told about other career options in case they are not successful in the entrance examinations of IITs and medical institutes.

Provision has been made for an easy exit policy and fee refund in case the students leave the coaching institute.

A complaint portal will be activated for reporting the problems of the students against the coaching institute.

Police verification of all the employees working in the coaching centre will be mandatory.

Strict action will be taken against the coaching institutes who make false and fake commitments.

A monitoring committee will be formed at the state and district level. It will have psychologists and motivational speakers along with representatives of parents, coaching institutes, NGOs and government officials.

A state-level committee of top officials of the concerned departments will monitor the implementation of the guideline.