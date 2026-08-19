Rajasthan To Hold First Simultaneous Urban Body Polls In September | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: Under the one state, one election, 309 urban bodies of Rajasthan will go for election in September. The state election commission announced the election schedule on Wednesday. The voting for 10,245 councilor posts of 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils, and 248 municipalities will take place in two phases on September 9th and 11th.

Elections are being held simultaneously in all urban bodies of Rajasthan for the first time. The tenure of most of the urban bodies got over almost a year ago, but to follow the principle of one state, one election, the administrators were appointed in the urban bodies.

“The elections are being held following the one state, one election policy in all the urban bodies for the first time in the state,” said State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh while announcing the election schedule.

The announcement of these elections witnessed a legal battle as well as the opposition. Congress had approached the High Court to hold the elections, and the state government had assured the court to hold both urban body and panchayat elections by November 15th this year, so after urban body polls, the panchayat elections will be held in the state.

The election is being considered as a major political battle for CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and the ruling BJP, as more than 1.44 crore voters of 309 urban bodies will exercise their franchise in the elections, and the result will reflect the mood of the urban voters.