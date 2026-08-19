'J&K Important Part Of India..Americans Would Enjoy Coming Here': US Envoy Sergio Gor After Meeting CM Abdullah In Srinagar - VIDEO

Left: Sergio Gor Right: Omar Abdullah | X/@USAmbIndia

Srinagar: United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday called Jammu and Kashmir "an important part of India." The statement was made during his visit to the Union Territory, marking the first trip by a US envoy to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370.

"As everybody knows, I'm the US Ambassador to India, and this is an important part of India. And so I'm here visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place, and so I'm thrilled to be here," he said with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by his side.

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He also had a meeting with CM Abdullah. After meeting the CM, he said that their discussions centred around economic collaborations and creating opportunities that would benefit both nations mutually.

First such meeting in years

Notably, this marks the first meeting between a serving US ambassador and a sitting J&K chief minister in more than 15 years. The last such meeting was in 2011, when then US envoy Timothy Roemer met Abdullah.

"Appreciated the opportunity to meet with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah and to learn more about his priorities. We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations," he wrote on X.

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'Americans would enjoy coming here'

The US envoy also credited the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government with taking steps to improve safety in the region. He said any "big announcement" on the revision of the US advisory to its travelling citizens won't be made by him but the US administration may examine it.

"New Delhi, the chief minister here, the government here, we believe have made some incredible steps toward keeping this area safe and more secure. Hence, we will be looking at whether the travel warning that is advised by the United States is something that should be downgraded," he said.

"This is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty."

Gor, who also serves as President Trump's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, will also meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and will travel to Ladakh on Thursday.