Rajasthan To Deploy AI Dashboard, Drones And Thermal Cameras To Curb Illegal Sand Mining In Chambal Sanctuary

Rajasthan will deploy AI-powered surveillance, drones and thermal cameras to strengthen action against illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary | AI Generated Representational Image

Jaipur, August 1, 2026: In a major push to curb illegal sand mining and strengthen environmental protection in the National Chambal Sanctuary, the Rajasthan government has decided to deploy an AI-powered surveillance and monitoring system in compliance with Supreme Court directives and the recommendations of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary V. Srinivas on Friday. He said the state government is committed to ensuring timely and complete compliance with all directions issued by the Supreme Court for the protection of the ecologically sensitive sanctuary.

The Supreme Court, in a recent order, issued sweeping directives to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to combat illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, which endangers species such as the gharial and Gangetic dolphin.

The National Chambal Sanctuary covers approximately 274.75 sq. km of riverine habitat and spans the Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bundi and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan.

AI Surveillance And Monitoring

As part of the new strategy, the state will develop an AI analytics-based intelligent online dashboard to monitor illegal mining activities across the sanctuary. During the dry season, high-resolution satellite imagery and monthly drone surveys will be used to map changes in the river morphology and identify newly emerging mining sites.

Surveillance will be further strengthened through CCTV cameras, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and AI-enabled thermal cameras installed at key roads, bridges and strategic locations to track illegal transportation and mining operations.

To improve enforcement, the government has designated the concerned district collectors as nodal officers for coordinating measures to prevent illegal sand mining and ensure the implementation of court directives.

Stronger Enforcement Measures

District Superintendents of Police have been tasked with dismantling illegal mining networks, identifying financiers, transporters and organised criminal syndicates, and ensuring strict legal action against those involved.

Chief Secretary Srinivas directed district collectors to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) to enhance inter-departmental coordination. Joint teams comprising sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, police and forest officials will conduct surprise inspections every fortnight. To ensure transparency and accountability, enforcement teams will use body-worn cameras and GPS-enabled devices during field operations.

Public Participation And Accountability

The government will also introduce a QR code-based digital complaint platform at sanctuary entry points, check posts and gram panchayat offices. Linked to a central contact portal, the system will enable local villagers, fishermen and members of the public to anonymously submit geo-tagged photographs and videos of suspected illegal mining activities.

A reward scheme will also be introduced to encourage credible information leading to successful seizures and arrests.

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Apart from this, in a move to increase accountability, the performance of officials in curbing illegal mining and implementing court orders will be incorporated into their Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs). Administrative responsibility will be fixed on officers found to have failed to act in identified sensitive areas.

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