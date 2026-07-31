Dotasara Rebukes Gehlot Branding, Signals New Power Dynamics In Rajasthan Congress | X - GovindDotasra

Jaipur: The long-standing problem of factionalism in Rajasthan Congress has once again surfaced; however, this time it is not between former CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot but a new face. This time it is the state chief of the Congress, Govind Singh Dotasara, who took on heavily the alleged branding tactics of Gehlot.

“Slogans supporting a particular individual don't yield results. Many slogans have been raised earlier as well but yielded no results. We won once and lost the next time. We must lack something but move forward only by addressing these shortcomings,” said Dotasara, taking an unusually sharp swipe at former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over slogans projecting him as the party's chief ministerial face by some turncoat workers at the residence of Ashok Gehlot on Thursday.

He said that the Congress party has suffered a lot because of individualism. As long as he is in the Congress party, he will not raise slogans for any individual.

उन तमाम लोगों पर 'धिक्कार' है… जो राजनीतिक द्वेषतापूर्वक मुझ पर अनर्गल आरोप लगाते हैं... और लगवाते हैं।



अगर 5 साल में भी आरोप साबित नहीं कर पाए.. तो 'लानत' है ऐसे लोगों पर जो मेरी छवि धूमिल करने के लिए दिन-रात षड्यंत्र करते हैं।



मैं चुनौती देता हूं.. अगर हिम्मत है तो मुझ पर… pic.twitter.com/p9DsuBbMYu — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 30, 2026

This strong response came following a party joining event that took place at the residence of Ashok Gehlot, where around 100 workers of the Bhartiya Adibasi Party (BAP) joined Congress on Thursday.

These workers, who came in the leadership of Mahendtrajeet Singh Malviya, a prominent tribal leader and cabinet minister under Gehlot, raised slogans like “ Hamara CM kaisa ho, Ashok Gehlot jaisa ho" and “ Chouthi Baar Gehlot Sarkar” projecting Gehlot as the party's chief ministerial face for a fourth consecutive term.

After meeting Gehlot, these workers were taken to the party office to meet state chief Govind Singh Dotasara, who publicly expressed his displeasure at giving priority to Gehlot's residence over the party office for joining the party.

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Dotasara said, “I'm not a leader on the same level as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, but I am the state Congress president. I run the organization, so Mahendrajit Singh Malviya should have thought about what he was doing; however, he came with new workers, so it is my duty to welcome them. I don't care where they have been before coming here.”

Mahendtrajeet Singh Malviya is a strong Gehlot loyalist; however, he defected to BJP during the previous Loksabha elections and was a candidate from Banswara but lost the battle to Rajkumar Roat of BAP as Congress and BAP joined hands. After being sidelined in the BJP, Malviya made a Ghar Wapsi to Congress recently.

Dotasara took on Malviya heavily as well and said, “Malaviya was a senior leader in the Congress party. He was a member of the Congress Working Committee, but due to a mistake, he is now standing behind me. The party high command has reinstated him in the Congress party as I recommended for him.”

This outburst of Dotasara is being taken as a shift in party dynamics and a new front after Sachin Pilot for Gehlot, who is restlessly active on social media and in the field as well and remains a parallel power center of the party.

Dotasara was made party president by Gehlot, replacing Sachin Pilot six years ago during the political turmoil of the Gehlot government, but now Gehlot's aspirations for the top post for the fourth time in a row seem to unite all other leaders.