Rajasthan: Stepfather sells minor daughter for Rs 3 lakh

Photo: Representative Image

In a horrific incident that has come to light, a stepfather sold her 14-year-old daughter to a man for Rs. 3 lakh in Rajasthan.

The man, who bought her from the stepfather, married the victim and raped and abused her for nine months. After months of torture, the victim managed to escape and reached Jaipur, upon receiving the information, Jaipur Police rescued her.

The police told that the minor was found Wednesday (Sept 14) night at Jawahar Circle of Jaipur. The Bachpan Bachao Andolan team gave the information that a little girl is lying in an inebriated condition for the last one and a half hours. The police team reached the spot and rescued the girl.

SHO of Jawahar Circle police station Radharaman Gupta informed that the 14-year-old minor is a resident of Dholpur. "She has studied till 10th standard. After the death of her mother, her stepfather started harassing her. She wanted to study further, but her father sold her for Rs 3 lakh to a 40-year-old man living in a nearby village who married her on 11 December 2021. She was living in her in-laws' house for the last nine months where her husband was forcibly raping her," informed the SHO.

The minor told the police that she tried to escape several times but could not succeed. On Wednesday, she ran away as soon as she got the chance. The girl's acquaintance lives near Jawahar Circle, so she came here.

"We have recorded the statement of the victim and, based on the statements registered a case under sections of human trafficking, rape, and assault and sent the FIR to Bari Sadar police station of Dholpur," said SHO Radharaman Gupta.