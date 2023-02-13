Rajasthan: State government launches face recognition app for pensioners, becomes first state to provide such facility

The government of Rajasthan has launched an app based on face recognition techniques for annual verification of beneficiaries of social security pension schemes at home. Rajasthan is the first state in India to provide this facility which will benefit around 94 lakh elderly, widows and disabled pensioners of the state.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Shri Tikaram Julie launched this RAJSSP mobile app on Monday at Jaipur.

This mobile app has been developed in collaboration with NIC, Department of Information Technology and Communications and Aadhaar Portal.

Julie said that through this app, annual verification can be done by the pensioner at home through any Android phone and this facility is free of cost.

The secretary of the department of social welfare Dr Samit Sharma said that through this app, annual verification of pensioners will be done using face recognition technology based on Aadhaar data of the beneficiaries.

Ini the first phase, pensioners have been provided the facility of annual verification through mobile app at home. One can see his eligibility and his pension ledger also.

In the second phase, the beneficiaries will be given the facility to register their application through this app

