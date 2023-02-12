Rajasthan: After LoP Kataria elevated as Governor, BJP state unit to see race for the position

Vasundhara Raje and Satish Punia |

Amid the assembly session, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed as the governor of Assam on Sunday. His elevation to the Governor post has triggered a race among leaders of the saffron party to get the vacant post. The appointment will be considered a hint at the potential face of the party in the coming elections.

Kataria (79) is one of the veteran leaders of BJP in Rajasthan. He is eight times MLA from Udaipur and was an MP as well. He was the Home Minister during the last BJP regime in the state.

𝗨𝗻𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗪𝗮𝘀𝗻'𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱: 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮

Kataria was surprised by the development and said, “I got informed by the media and the development is unexpected. However, two days back PM Narendra Modi had called and asked about my well-being, but there was no discussion about this.’

A born RSS hardcore Kataria has won all assembly elections since 1993. He said “I didn’t ask for any post. The party high command thought of me and I will work hard with honesty and dedication.’

𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮'𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

Former CM Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish Punia, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathor and other senior leaders have congratulated Katria for his appointment.

Kataria’s appointment is being taken as politically important for BJP in Rajasthan as it has given many hints for the future direction of the party.

Despite being the Leader of Opposition, due to his age, Kataria was not among the popular contenders for the CM face of the party in Rajasthan and with his appointment as Governor he is out of the race of CM face in the state,

Now the appointment to the post of LoP has become crucial as there are too many faces and it has created a situation of factionalism in the party.

Many leaders including former CM Vasundhara Raje, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, and party president Satish Punia are in the race for the post, but a surprising name looking at the BJPs trend cannot be ruled out.

𝗩𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗱𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁 𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗼𝗣

A senior leader in the party said that it will be interesting to see whether Raje will be appointed as LoP or not as she is a former CM and is still considered to be the popular face of the party.

Kataria’s appointment is also indicating that the party may stick to the formula of not giving tickets to leaders the age of 75 and above.

