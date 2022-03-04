Rajasthan: Special screening of film ‘Padman’ to be held in every panchayat on International Women’s Day this year

This International Women’s Day the Rajasthan government is arranging a special screening of the film ‘Pad Man’ in every gram panchayat of the state. The move is considered to be important looking at the feudal and conservative social structure of the state as the film talks about the menstrual hygiene of the women.

‘The government has decided to celebrate Women’s day up to the gram panchayat level this year. The events will start from March 5th and to give the message of menstrual hygiene, the government has arranged a special screening of film ‘Padman’ in every gram panchayat of March 7th,’ said Shreya Guha, the principal secretary of women and child development department.

The social structure of the state is still not that open to discussing such issues so observers are sceptical over the response of women on this decision.

‘The film talks about a subject which is not discussed openly even in cities, so screening of the film in villages is really important. The screening should be for all as the message should reach to men also, but it will be interesting to see how many women turned up to watch the movie,’ said Chhaya Panchouli, the activist working for an NGO Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Rajasthan.

