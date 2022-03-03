Rajasthan's first tribal university to begin admissions in July

Kota: Admission to Rajasthan's first under construction tribal university of the state will commence from July.

The initial phase of the state's first private Jai Minesh Adivasi University is being constructed at a brisk pace in the city of education.

The admission process for the first academic session will be started from July 2022 in the under-construction university in Ranpur. This is the first university in the state in which 50 percent of seats will be reserved for poor tribal students. Students of all communities will be able to take admission in the remaining seats.

RD Meena, director of Akhil Bhartiya Shree Meena Social and Educational Committee, Kota, informed that in the first phase of the state-of-the-art campus of Tribal University, administrative building, reception hall, Vice Chancellor's secretariat, registrar's office, examination and admission department Finance and accounts department, computer lab, library, reading room, an auditorium, etc. will be constructed 10,000 square meter area. The cost of which will be around Rs 15 crore, for this about Rs 6 crore has been collected. In 2012, 30 acres (75 bighas) of land in Ranpur was allotted to the tribal university by the Urban Improvement Trust of the State government at concessional rates.

Under the social initiative, it will be operated by Meena Samaj. Bhamashahs have contributed Rs 70 lakh.

Committee members Lalit Kumar Meena and Arjun Meena told that around 43 lakhs have been collected by Meena Samaj and announcements of 27 lakhs have been made. In this way, a total of 70 lakh rupees was contributed by the Bhamashah.

He told that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had laid the virtual foundation stone for it on August 8, 2021. After the completion of the first phase of the university, a committee will be constituted by the state government, which will submit a report on the university campus and other arrangements. Based on this an Act will be passed by the Legislative Assembly for the establishment of Tribal University.

In Jai Meenesh Tribal University Kota, admission will be started in various courses of 9 departments from July 22, in which there will be arts, commerce, science, and law faculties and other professional UG and PG courses. In which BA, LLB, BArch, BA BEd, BBA, B.Lib, B.Sc, Nursing, BBA, MBA, B.Com, M.Com, M.Phil, BEd, B. Pharma, M.Pharma, Architecture, Hotel Management and many others including Admission will be given in batches of the programme.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:27 PM IST