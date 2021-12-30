Rajasthan: Special police team to search for 70 missing donkeys

Jaipur: The cattle rearers of the Khuiyan area of Hanuman district in Rajasthan have lost their 70 donkeys in the last 15 days and now police have to set up a special team to search these donkeys. The team of four police personal is searching for donkeys in nearby villages as the cattle rearers have given a 15-day ultimatum to police.



The cattle rearers of the area use donkeys for transportation and loading of goods but their 70 donkeys were stolen in the last 15 days. "We told the police but they did not listen then we had to stage a dharna outside the police station on Monday," said Suresh Swami a local leader of CPM who was leading the dharna at the police station. He said that problem is serious as the cattle rearers have sheep also and if donkeys can be stolen then sheep cannot be considered safe.



After this, the police have recovered 15 donkeys but when cattle rearers called them with their names like Pinku, Bablu, they did not respond, so cattle rears refused to accept them.



They eventually ended their dharna outside the police station after officers promised to find their donkeys within 15 days.



"A team led by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI)has been set up to search the donkeys and our police personal looking for them in nearby villages for last three days," said Vijendra Sharma, the SHO of Khuiyan police station.



Suresh Swami said that the police have asked for 15 days to find the missing animals and if they fail, we’ll start our protest again.

ALSO READ Omicron scare: Rajasthan to impose 11 pm to 5 am night curfew

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:08 PM IST