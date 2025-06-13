Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Jaipur: In Rajasthan, severe heat and humidity made the life miserable on Friday. The northern district of Sriganganagar observed record temperature of 49.4 degrees Celsius while temperature crossed 44 degree Celsius in 21 cities of the state, however, some rain showered relief in Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Jodhpur in afternoon.

The Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for heat and heat wave in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh yesterday, and it proved right as the city sizzled with mercury reached almost half century in the city.

Earlier, a temperature of 49.1 degrees was recorded in Ganganagar on June 1, 2018.

Apart from Ganganagar, eight cities observed the hottest day of the season with maximum temperature recorded between 44–47 degrees Celsius in Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Churu, Jodhpur, Pali, Fatehpur and Bhilwara