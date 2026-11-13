Rajasthan: Sixth Maternal Death In Kota In A Month; Probe Ordered After Woman Dies Following C-Section

The latest maternal death in Kota has renewed concerns over emergency obstetric care and the effectiveness of the district's maternal healthcare and referral systems | Representational Image

Jaipur, November 13, 2026: Maternal deaths continue to raise serious concerns in Rajasthan's Kota, with another woman dying following childbirth on Thursday. The 36-year-old woman, identified as Preeti Mahawar, had undergone a Caesarean section at JK Lon Hospital in Kota on November 8.

Her condition subsequently deteriorated due to complications involving her liver and kidneys, and she died while undergoing treatment at MBS Hospital. This is the sixth maternal death reported in Kota in the past month.

According to hospital authorities, Preeti was referred to JK Lon Hospital from Indragarh on November 8. She was admitted in the afternoon with critically elevated blood pressure of 160/100.

Dr. Nirmala Sharma, Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital and Head of its Gynaecology Department, said Preeti had undergone a Caesarean delivery during her first pregnancy as well. She had received antenatal check-ups at Indragarh, Itawa and Sawai Madhopur.

Condition Deteriorated After Surgery

The doctors performed a Caesarean section at around 6.30 pm on November 8. Her condition remained stable for nearly 24 hours after the operation, but she subsequently developed jaundice, followed by deterioration in both kidney and liver functions, and was referred to MBS Hospital in Kota on November 10. She was admitted to the intensive care unit but could not be saved. Her newborn baby is reported to be healthy.

Preeti originally belonged to Itawa in Kota district, while her marital home was in Indragarh, Bundi district.

Previous Maternal Deaths In Kota

Kota was among the first districts in Rajasthan to report a series of maternal deaths in May this year, when four postpartum women and one pregnant woman died. Seven other women had also suffered kidney failure.

The situation has remained a cause for concern, with six more maternal deaths reported in the district over the past month. Despite repeated incidents, the underlying causes of these deaths have yet to be conclusively established.

Minister Orders Detailed Probe

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar had directed officials to conduct a detailed examination of the medical aspects of the incident.

He also instructed Dr. Romel Singh, Acting Director of Reproductive and Child Health (RCH), to visit the Kota division and undertake a comprehensive review of maternal healthcare services and the referral system.

Khimsar emphasised the need to strengthen arrangements for the timely transfer of pregnant women, particularly from remote and rural areas, to higher medical facilities.

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The latest death has once again brought the quality of maternal healthcare, emergency obstetric services and referral arrangements in Kota under scrutiny.

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