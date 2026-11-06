Rajasthan's Kota Greenfield Airport To Be Completed By October 2027, New Terminal To Handle 20 Lakh Passengers Annually

Jaipur: One of India's leading coaching hubs for medical and engineering entrance examinations, Kota is set to get a major aviation infrastructure boost, with the Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport scheduled for completion by October 4, 2027.
The airport is being developed with a focus on world-class passenger facilities, enhanced aircraft handling capacity, energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and robust security arrangements.
Once operational, the airport is expected to improve air connectivity to Kota and adjoining regions, providing a significant boost to tourism, business, and the city's large student population.
Modern Terminal And Passenger Facilities
According to the project plan, the airport will have a 20,000-square-metre passenger terminal building with an annual passenger-handling capacity of 2 million. It will be equipped with 14 check-in counters and nine self-check-in kiosks, along with an automated baggage handling system and baggage claim carousels.
A modern Air Traffic Control (ATC) facility will also be developed as part of a G+3-storey technical block. The airport will additionally have a dedicated fire station to strengthen emergency response and firefighting services.
Solar Power And Environmental Measures
In a push towards renewable energy, a ground-mounted solar power plant with a capacity of 1 MWp will be installed at the airport. The plant is expected to meet approximately 25 per cent of the airport's annual energy requirements.
The project also incorporates measures for environmental protection, including a 250 KLD capacity Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)-based Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a zero-discharge system.
Road Connectivity And Parking Infrastructure
To ensure smooth movement of passengers and vehicles, a six-lane approach road will be developed. Parking facilities will accommodate 300 cars and 70 taxis. Electric vehicle charging stations will also be provided within the airport premises.
Also Watch:
Chief Secretary Reviews Construction Progress
Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas reviewed the progress of construction work at the Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport and directed officials concerned to ensure timely completion through effective coordination.
He emphasised that all components of the project should be executed simultaneously so that construction of the runway, passenger terminal, ATC tower, and other infrastructure progresses in parallel and the project is completed within the stipulated deadline.