 Rajasthan: Six Cops On Way To PM’s Rally In Jhunjhunu Killed In Road Accident In Churu
IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Jaipur: At least six policemen were killed and one injured in Rajasthan's Churu district when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on Sunday. The policemen were on their way for the Prime Minister's rally in Jhunjhunu. The accident took place in Sujangarh Sadar police station area.

As soon as information about the accident was received, police and administration officials reached the spot and took the injured cops to the hospital.

According to reports, six policemen of Khinwsar police station of Nagaur and one policeman of Mahila police station were on duty for the Prime Minister's election meeting in Jhunjhunu. The cops were going to Jhunjhunu in a Xylo car when it collided with a truck on National Highway 58 near Kanuta post of Sujangarh Sadar police station.

Front part of vehicle shattered, blown to pieces

In the accident that took place at 5.30 a.m., the front part of the vehicle was completely shattered and blown to pieces.

The policemen who died on the spot have been identified as ASI Ramchandra of Khinwsar police station, constable Kumbharam, Suresh Meena, Thanaram and constable Mahendra of Mahila police station. Head constable Sukharam and constable Sukharam of Khinwsar police station were injured in the accident, who were referred to Jodhpur. Constable Sukharam also died while being taken to Jodhpur. DGP Umesh Mishra expressed grief.

