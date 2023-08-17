 Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Dragged On Car Bonnet For Over 500 Mts In Hanumangarh, Crime Captured On Camera
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Shocker: Woman Dragged On Car Bonnet For Over 500 Mts In Hanumangarh, Crime Captured On Camera

Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Dragged On Car Bonnet For Over 500 Mts In Hanumangarh, Crime Captured On Camera

In a shocking incident that came to light from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, a woman was dragged on the bonnet of a car.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
article-image

Jaipur, August 16: A purported video has gone viral on social media in which a car driver in Rajasthan is seen dragging a woman on the bonnet of the car for about 500 metre. Many people could be seen running behind the car to save the woman, but the driver did not stop his vehicle. The alleged incident took place near the main bus stand of Hanumangarh on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

Entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras

After scanning several CCTV footage, the number of the car became clear, which is registered in the name of someone from Rawla, the police said. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed around the bus stand. The police are looking for the woman and the car driver.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore reacts

Meanwhile, former Union minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday shared the video on his X, formerly Twitter, handle. "Miscreants are dragging a woman on the bonnet of a car in broad daylight in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Gehlot ji, when such incidents are happening openly with women every day, do you have any idea what has happened to women in the whole of Rajasthan under your misrule," he wrote.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Convert To Islam Or Else..': Mumbai Model Who Ran Sextortion Racket In Bengaluru Arrested

'Convert To Islam Or Else..': Mumbai Model Who Ran Sextortion Racket In Bengaluru Arrested

WATCH: ‘Nehru-Ji Is Known For His Work, Not Just Name,’ Says Rahul Gandhi Over Renaming Nehru...

WATCH: ‘Nehru-Ji Is Known For His Work, Not Just Name,’ Says Rahul Gandhi Over Renaming Nehru...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP, Congress Hit The Delhi Poll Hump

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP, Congress Hit The Delhi Poll Hump

Bareilly Shocker: In-Laws Pull Hair, Kick Daughter-In-Law On Floor Over Dowry Issue; Video Of...

Bareilly Shocker: In-Laws Pull Hair, Kick Daughter-In-Law On Floor Over Dowry Issue; Video Of...

10-Year-Old On Delhi-Frankfurt Flight Suffers Burn Injuries After Staff Drops Hot Chocolate On Her

10-Year-Old On Delhi-Frankfurt Flight Suffers Burn Injuries After Staff Drops Hot Chocolate On Her