Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Arrested For Alleged Murder Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Jaipur's Harmara Area; Police Cite Jealousy As Motive | VIDEO

Jaipur Police investigate the alleged murder of a five-year-old girl after arresting a neighbour accused of carrying out the crime | X - @prabhat_sharmaa (AI Generated Image)

Jaipur, June 15: Out of jealousy, a woman has killed a five-year-old girl in Jaipur. She targeted the innocent as her husband used to laugh and chat with the girl's mother living next door.

The incident happened in the Harmara area of Jaipur on Saturday, June 13th. The body of the deceased was found inside a bed at the neighbor's house. A video related to the incident had also surfaced, showing the neighbor taking the child away.

Arrest In The Case

The police have arrested the accused Gudiya (30) in connection with the alleged murder of the girl.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (West), Prashant Kiran, said that the accused woman has admitted that her husband and the mother of the deceased girl used to laugh and chat frequently, and this was irritating her.

“I feared losing my husband, so I began to hate that woman. I wanted to see tears in her eyes for the rest of her life, so I had been seeking an opportunity to kill her daughter for about three months,” the accused said to the police during interrogation.

Interrogation revealed that the accused watched several videos related to murder mysteries and crime to plan the killing and to evade the police.

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The DCP said that to mislead the police, the accused removed the clothes of the deceased. “She intended to dump the body in the dark—either by the roadside or in a vacant area—some distance away from the house. She believed that the absence of clothes would change the direction of the investigation and no one would suspect that a woman could be behind the murder, but the CCTV footage helped the police to apprehend the accused,” said the DCP.

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