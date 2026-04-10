Rajasthan Shocker! Viral Video Shows Biker Molesting Woman In Moving Traffic In Jaipur

A disturbing video from Jaipur has sparked outrage after it showed a man on a motorcycle allegedly approaching a woman rider from behind on a busy road and inappropriately touching her before speeding away.

The incident, caught on camera in daylight amid moving traffic, has raised serious concerns over women’s safety in public spaces.

What The Viral Video Shows

The widely circulated video shows a woman riding through a crowded road as a motorcycle-borne man approaches her from behind. He is seen allegedly touching her inappropriately before fleeing the scene, leaving the woman visibly distressed and in reflex she tries to hit back the man

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The presence of trucks and cars in the video indicates the incident took place in a busy, public area.

The video quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread condemnation.

NCIB Seeks Swift Action

Taking cognisance of the incident, the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) urged authorities to act promptly.

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In a post on X, the organisation termed the act “extremely concerning and reprehensible,” calling on police to apprehend the accused and ensure safety, particularly for women.

Police Response

The Jaipur Police acknowledged the NCIB’s communication, stating that the information had been forwarded to the concerned authority for necessary action.

However, as of now, it remains unclear whether the accused individuals have been identified or arrested.