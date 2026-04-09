 Bike Rider Seen Pulling Woman’s Clothes In Viral Video, Congress Targets Rajasthan Govt
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HomeIndiaBike Rider Seen Pulling Woman’s Clothes In Viral Video, Congress Targets Rajasthan Govt

Bike Rider Seen Pulling Woman’s Clothes In Viral Video, Congress Targets Rajasthan Govt

The Congress shared two viral videos allegedly showing harassment of a woman and assault on a youth, raising fresh concerns over law and order in Rajasthan. The party criticised the BJP government, claiming criminals are acting without fear. Authorities have yet to verify the incidents, while public debate over safety and policing has intensified.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
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The Indian National Congress has once again raised concerns over the law and order situation in Rajasthan after sharing two alleged videos of harassment and assault incidents on social media.

The videos were posted from the Rajasthan Congress’s official X handle, reigniting debate over public safety in the state. In one video, a youth riding pillion on a motorcycle is seen allegedly harassing a woman riding another bike alongside them. The individual is shown pulling at the woman’s top from behind while riding, as she appears to resist the act. The accused then rides away from the spot. However, the exact location and district where the incident took place have not yet been officially confirmed.

In another video cited by the party, a group of men can be seen allegedly assaulting a youth in public, raising further concerns about safety and rising crime.

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In its post, the Congress criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government, claiming that fear of law has diminished and criminals are acting with impunity. The party alleged that incidents of harassment and violence indicate a breakdown in law enforcement and accused the government of failing to ensure the safety of women and common citizens.

The viral videos have sparked public debate and raised questions about the functioning of law enforcement agencies in the state. Authorities are yet to verify the authenticity of the clips or confirm details about the incidents. It remains to be seen what action the Rajasthan Police will take following the circulation of the footage.

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