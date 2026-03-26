'Bulale Police Walon Ko, Koi Farak Nahi Padta': Jaipur Girl Vandalises Royal Enfield Bike With Stone Over Minor Collision - VIDEO

A shocking road rage incident from Jaipur has sparked outrage online after a video surfaced showing a woman aggressively vandalising a man’s motorcycle following a minor traffic clash.

Minor traffic brush turns violent

According to viral footage circulating on social media, a Royal Enfield motorcycle allegedly brushed against a woman’s scooter amid heavy traffic. What appeared to be a small on-road mishap quickly escalated into a heated confrontation.

Eyewitness visuals show the woman losing her temper and repeatedly striking the parked motorcycle with her helmet. Moments later, she picked up a brick from the roadside and began smashing several parts of the bike, damaging the headlight, speedometer, and other components.

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Despite the biker attempting to calm the situation, the woman continued her outburst. When he warned that he would call the police, she reportedly responded, “Tum kuch bhi nahi kar sakte mera” and “Bulale police walon ko, koi farak nahi padta.”

Police presence raises questions

In the same video, the man is seen turning his camera toward nearby traffic police personnel while informing them about the incident. However, viewers claimed the officers appeared to remain passive, triggering widespread criticism regarding on-ground response during public disputes.

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The lack of immediate intervention became one of the biggest talking points after the clip went viral.

Jaipur police react after video goes viral

As the footage gained traction online, the Rajasthan Police acknowledged the matter on social media. Responding to tagged posts, Jaipur Police stated that the information had been forwarded to the concerned officer for appropriate action.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether any formal complaint or legal action has been initiated so far.

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Netizens slam behaviour, debate accountability

Social media users strongly condemned the woman’s actions, calling the incident an example of unchecked road rage.

One user wrote, “The boy’s Royal Enfield slightly collided with the woman’s scooty, and in response, the woman completely smashed his bike.”

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Another commented, “The poor boy kept refusing, but she didn’t stop. If the boy had reacted physically, he would have landed in jail.”

A third user added, “After all this, we have to hear that women are unsafe in India and have no rights. Somehow they hold power and still play the victim card.”