Rajasthan Shocker: Boy Narrowly Escapes As Electric Scooter Bursts Into Flames; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Sriganganagar, Rajasthan: A boy narrowly escaped after an electric scooter suddenly caught fire and reportedly exploded near Baba Ramdev Temple in Suratgarh, Sriganganagar district, on Monday evening, August 24.

The incident took place, when the scooter was moving through a narrow residential lane. According to reports, smoke was noticed before the vehicle suddenly erupted into flames with a loud blast.

CCTV Captures Boy Jumping Away From Burning Scooter

The incident was captured on CCTV, with the footage now circulating widely on social media.

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The video shows two children near the electric scooters when one vehicle suddenly bursts into flames. As the fire erupts, the rider immediately jumps away from the scooter, while another child nearby also moves quickly to safety.

Within seconds, the scooter is engulfed in intense flames and begins producing thick smoke. The footage shows the vehicle continuing to burn in the middle of the lane.

Scooter Burns For Nearly 20 Minutes

According to local reports, the electric scooter continued burning for around 20 minutes. No injuries were reported in the incident, with the children managing to escape before the flames spread.

The CCTV footage also shows the recording being played back on a computer monitor, providing a view of the security-camera footage from the location.

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Probe Into Cause Of Fire Awaited

The exact cause of the scooter fire and blast has not been established so far. Electric-vehicle battery fires can be associated with issues including battery-cell defects, battery-management system failures, overheating or charging-related problems.

No further details regarding an official investigation or action in connection with the incident have emerged so far.