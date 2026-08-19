Caught on Camera: Assailants Fire 3 Bullets In 3 Seconds Inside Pizza Outlet In Ludhiana

CCTV screengrab | x

Ludhiana: A shocking incident has come to light from Ludhiana. Unidentified assailants opened fire inside a pizza outlet, triggering panic among locals. They fired three shots in just three seconds before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage from inside the pizza outlet in J-Block, BRS Nagar, has surfaced and has gone viral on social media. The clip shows two people sitting and talking when a young man wearing a cap entered the premises along with his companion.

The gang allegedly responsible for the firing has claimed responsibility on social media. Outlet workers and customers were seen running out in panic after the shooting.

A social media handle named 'Gopi Lahoria Group' posted on Instagram claiming responsibility for the firing.

#Breaking



लुधियाना के पॉश BRS नगर में पिज़्ज़ा आउटलेट पर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग का मामले।



‘गोपी लाहौरिया ग्रुप’ नाम के इंस्टाग्राम पेज ने घटना की जिम्मेदारी ली है।



CCTV में हमलावर महज 3 सेकंड में 3 गोलियां चलाते दिखे।



पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज कर CCTV और सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट की जांच शुरू कर… pic.twitter.com/CaXX28n2EC — Amit Pandey (@amitpandaynews) August 19, 2026

The hooded accomplice also attempted to load and fire his pistol, but the weapon reportedly failed to discharge. According to the CCTV footage timestamp, the incident took place on Tuesday at around 00.45 am.

Following the incident, both assailants fled the spot and escaped with a third accomplice, who was waiting outside on a Splendor motorcycle. Police are now examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspects and trace their whereabouts.

FIR registered

An FIR has been registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (attempt to murder) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act against unidentified assailants at Police Station Sarabha Nagar.

Investigators said all possible angles are being examined and that further clues are being gathered to establish the identities and whereabouts of the accused.