Husband On Night Shift, Wife Eats Momos With Boyfriend In Bhopal; Roadside Fight Caught On Camera

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a heated argument between a man and his wife is going viral on social media in Bhopal on Friday.

In the video, the man can be seen confronting his wife in the middle of the road and allegedly beating and abusing her. The man accompanying her, who is being described as her alleged boyfriend, was also beaten during the altercation.

A crowd soon gathered at the spot as the argument turned into a physical fight, briefly disrupting traffic on the road.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The husband left for his night shift at the factory, while his wife headed out to eat momos with her boyfriend.



coincidentally, the husband also arrived at the same spot with a friend, and the wife was caught red-handed.



Now, the husband is beating his wife, and his friend is… pic.twitter.com/nXSO6gRSCx — Trump Asia (@sonuforx) August 14, 2026

The incident took place in Bhopal's Ashokagarden area.

According to claims linked to the video, the man had gone for his night shift, while his wife went out to eat momos with her alleged boyfriend.

The situation changed when the husband reportedly reached the same place and found the two together. A heated argument followed, with the incident being recorded on camera.

The video has sparked discussion on social media, with people sharing different reactions to the incident.

The details are based on claims made in connection with the viral video. The claims have not been independently verified.

The full facts of the incident can only be confirmed after official information or statements from the people involved become available.