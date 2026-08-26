Rajasthan Shocker: 20-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota; Eighth Coaching Student Death Reported This Year

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh was found dead at her rented accommodation in Kota, with police investigating the circumstances | AI Generated Representational Image

Kota, August 26, 2026: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide at her rented apartment in Kota, police said on Wednesday. Her death is the eighth reported case of a coaching student dying by suicide in the city since January this year.

Khooshbu Patel, who was preparing for the medical entrance examination for the second time, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her apartment in Landmark City under the Kunhadi police station area on Tuesday night. Her younger sister, Khushi Patel, who is also a coaching student in Kota, found her after returning from classes.

Sister Found Door Locked From Inside

According to police, Khushi, who is preparing for the JEE examination, returned to the flat around 9 pm after attending classes in Jawahar Nagar. She found the door locked from inside and repeatedly knocked, but received no response.

Khushi then sought help from friends, security guards and neighbours. A locksmith was called to open the door, following which Khooshbu was found hanging from the ceiling fan. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, PTI reports.

No Suicide Note Recovered

Police said no suicide note was found and the reason behind Khooshbu's death was yet to be ascertained. She was, however, reportedly distressed after scoring around 450 marks in her previous NEET-UG attempt.

Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said Khooshbu had been preparing for her second NEET attempt and was reportedly under stress over her previous score. Assistant Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar confirmed that police had not recovered a suicide note.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Khooshbu's grandfather, Deshraj Patel. Following a post-mortem examination on Wednesday, her body was handed over to the family. Further investigation is underway.

The ceiling fan in Khooshbu's rented apartment was not fitted with an anti-hanging device. Officials said such devices are mandatory for hostel rooms under the Kota hostel association's guidelines.

Eighth Coaching Student Death This Year

Khooshbu's death is the eighth reported case of a coaching student dying by suicide in Kota since January this year. The latest death once again puts the focus on the pressures faced by students preparing for highly competitive entrance examinations in the coaching hub.

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While police have not established what led Khooshbu to take the step and no suicide note has been recovered, another young student's death is a grim reminder of the human cost that can accompany the intense race for academic success.

The circumstances of her death remain under investigation, making it important not to draw conclusions about the precise factors behind it.

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