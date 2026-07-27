Ahilyanagar: 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide After Falling Short Of Cutoff | Image: Canva

Ahilyanagar: A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her home in Jalalpur village in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district after failing to secure the qualifying cutoff in the NEET-UG examination, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ankita Suresh Sangale, a resident of Karjat taluka. Police said she allegedly left behind a suicide note, which suggests she was under immense stress over her NEET-UG result.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Karjat Police Station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An accidental death report has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Inspector Hanuman Gaikwad said that the preliminary inquiry and the contents of the note indicate that the student was deeply distressed due to her performance in the entrance examination.

According to the police, the incident took place on the afternoon of July 25. Ankita was at home with her mother, while her father and brother had travelled to Pandharpur. Her mother later went to check on her at around 4:30 pm and found her unresponsive.

Speaking to the media, Ankita's uncle, Anna Sangale, said she had appeared for the NEET-UG examination on May 3 and was initially confident about her performance. However, after the exam was cancelled following the paper leak controversy, she had to appear for the re-examination held on June 21.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET-UG retest results on July 16. Ankita scored 166 marks, falling 11 marks short of the qualifying cutoff of 177 for her category. Her uncle said she had been under significant emotional stress since the results were announced.

Ankita belonged to a farming family and is survived by her parents and brother. Her last rites were performed on the night of July 25.