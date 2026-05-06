Rajasthan Shocker: 1 Dead, 5 Critical After Cesarean Deliveries At Kota Medical College Hospital

1 Dead, 5 Critical After Cesarean Deliveries At Kota Medical College Hospital | Representational Image: Pexels

Jaipur: A woman has died while five others are critical after undergoing cesarean deliveries at the medical college hospital of Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. The new mothers have developed kidney-related complications and have been shifted to the super specialty block of the hospital.

The incident occurred in the post-operative gynecology ward of the hospital, which the medical college administration has ordered to be closed.

The family members have leveled serious allegations, claiming that the incident was caused either by an adverse drug reaction or an infection, while the administration has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

Principal of Kota Medical College Dr. Nikesh Jain said that the incident took place in the post-operative ward where the health of six new mothers suddenly deteriorated after the surgery.

“Out of a total of 12 patients who had undergone Cesarean deliveries, one has died, while five others have developed kidney-related complications. An enquiry committee has now been constituted to investigate the entire matter,” said the principal.

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The relatives of deceased Payal said that Payal had undergone the surgery and delivered a baby boy on Monday, May 4th afternoon. Her condition subsequently worsened during the night and passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “The doctors said that her blood pressure dropped suddenly, and she began experiencing symptoms of anxiety and intense heat/flushing. She was rushed to the emergency ward, but all efforts to save her proved futile.

Principal Dr. Nilesh Jain said that definitive causes of the incident cannot be ascertained immediately; the actual reasons will be clear only after a thorough investigation.

“ Our priority is to ensure the recovery of the patients currently admitted. They will be kept under observation for three to four days, as they cannot yet be considered out of danger," said Dr. Jain.