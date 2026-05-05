West Bengal Election Results 2026: Rajasthan Leaders Play Key Role In BJP’s Victory, From Strategy To Ground Execution

Rajasthan leaders credited for strategic role in BJP’s West Bengal election victory | X

Jaipur, May 5: BJP's victory in West Bengal has a strong Rajasthani connection as well. Election in-charge of the party Bhupender Yadav and Sunil Bansal belong to Rajasthan, while major strategist for the high-profile Bhabanipur seat, Rajendra Rathore, is a former Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan.

Key leaders and roles in campaign

Bhupender Yadav is an MP from Alwar and is known as a prominent election strategist in the party who, in his capacity as the in-charge, undertook meticulous micro-planning to translate the victory strategy into tangible results on the ground.

While party general secretary Sunil Bansal is from Kotputli, near Jaipur, and possesses extensive experience in both organisational management and electoral strategy.

In Bengal, too, he played an integral role in formulating the entire strategy—from designing the election campaign to executing it at the grassroots level. Bansal has previously handled similar responsibilities in Uttar Pradesh as well.

Former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, who was entrusted with the responsibility of election management in the Bhabanipur seat won by Suvendu Adhikari, is a seven-time MLA in Rajasthan and belongs to the top leadership of the state. His experience proved pivotal in securing Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur.

Wider involvement and community outreach

Apart from these three prominent leaders, approximately 50 leaders, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MP CP Joshi, former Union Minister Kailash Choudhary, and six MLAs, were entrusted with major responsibilities in the West Bengal elections.

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There are around 10-12 lakh non-resident Rajasthanis in West Bengal, engaged mostly in business. These Rajasthanis, popularly known as Marwari in various parts of West Bengal, majorly belong to the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan. The BJP used leaders from Rajasthan to mobilise this Marwari community in favour of the party.

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