Rajasthan Shocked After Third Child Dies In Stray Dog Attack Within 15 Days | Representative Image

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl died following a dog attack in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Friday morning. This marks the third incident of children's death due to stray dogs' attacks in the state within the last 15 days.

The incident in Jhalawar occurred on Friday early morning when the young girl was sleeping outside a makeshift tent alongside her father, and 3-4 dogs dragged her away to approximately 50 meters distance.

Upon hearing a commotion, the father woke up only to find that his daughter was missing. He rushed to the scene, but by the time he arrived, the dogs had already mauled the child severely.

The father somehow rescued his daughter and immediately rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police said that the family of the deceased had moved to Jhalawar from Baran about a month ago searching for work and was living in a roadside tent.

Also Watch:

Before this, on May 4, in Alkodiya village of the Bundi district, a stray dog mauled a 12-year-old girl to death. The girl had gone out into a field located a short distance from her home, where the dogs attacked and mauled her to death.

While on April 24, in Pisangan, Ajmer, dogs severely mauled a one-and-a-half-month-old infant. The dogs tore open the baby's abdomen, causing his intestines to spill out. The infant had been on a ventilator at JLN Hospital for four days following the attack but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. This infant, too, had been sleeping inside a hut when the dogs barged in and attacked him.